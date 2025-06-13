English River First Nation in Sask detects more ground anomalies at Beauval school, no bodies found

English River First Nation in Saskatcewan says new radar scans have located at least 60 more soil disturbances that could be unmarked graves at the former Beauval Indian Residential School, adding to 93 possible sites announced in 2023.The band began its search in 2021 after survivors spoke of children and infants who never came home. Early scans pointed to 79 child-sized and 14 infant-sized plots in the school cemetery. Last week, a second phase of work extended the search to nearby ground where old wooden crosses have crumbled.Cadaver dogs and other non-invasive tools will be brought in to confirm whether the latest anomalies contain human remains. .Chief Jenny Wolverine said no excavation is planned. Community volunteers have marked every suspected grave with steel silhouettes cut by Pasqua First Nation–owned Pro Metal Industries. The designs include owl feathers, eagles, and hearts, which are symbols of protection, love, and remembrance chosen by elders.Work will continue this summer at other locations flagged by survivors and “knowledge keepers.”English River First Nation is also sharing its findings with 16 neighbouring communities, including Metis groups, whose relatives may have attended the school between 1897 and its closure in 1983.