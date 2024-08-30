Estevan City Council approves new diversity, equity, inclusion policy

Estevan City Council agreed to two new diversity, equity, and inclusion plans suggested by Councilor Kirsten Walliser.The first plan asks three questions for every city project or funding request: Who is left out? Why are they left out? How can we include them?"If we receive a request for funding from a minor sports organization, we would ask them to include these three questions and answers in their report," said Walliser, per Sask Today.The second plan requires city leaders to take a test about inclusion."We are at the end of our term, so we are the most familiar that we will ever be with the current practices of the City of Estevan," said Walliser.Mayor Roy Ludwig voted against the plans. He said they would take too much time and money. He also believes the next council, which will be elected in November, should make this decision."I don't know if we should be making this decision tonight and moving it forward when we only have a few meetings remaining," said Ludwig.Walliser disagreed, saying it is important for this council to start now. This will give the next council a good starting point.Councilor Rebecca Foord supported the first plan. Foord said, "It allows everybody presenting their budget to the city to say hey, is this including important people in our city? Is it including people we may have missed who have been overlooked over the years?"Councilor Tony Sernick did not vote. He said he needed more time to think about the plans..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.