Estevan council addresses citizens concerns over new DEI initiative

Estevan City Council faced questions about its newly approved diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) plan and gave an update on its DEI efforts.Concerned Citizens Estevan SK, led by Myles Fichter and Milton Vicary, raised issues about the DEI initiatives. Fichter pointed out recent criticisms of DEI and gave examples of companies that stepped back from DEI programs.During Fichter's presentation, Deputy Mayor Kirsten Walliser, who chaired the meeting in Mayor Roy Ludwig's absence, reminded him of his 10-minute time limit. This warning caused a brief exchange about speaking time and the council's response period.Fichter asked about the costs associated with implementing DEI. He wanted to know the estimated payroll expenses for managers taking DEI training, the price of the course, and the overall program cost..Estevan City Council approves new diversity, equity, inclusion policy.Walliser clarified that the DEI plan did not change the city's hiring policies. "The first step the city took was to ask about inclusion, so when we do a project or we bring a policy forward, we ask that three questions be evaluated," said Walliser.These questions focused on who the policy includes, who it leaves out, and how to close that gap.Walliser said that Estevan used a free DEI tool created by the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association. The only expense so far was $600 for city management team members to take an assessment.Later in the meeting, the council received an initial report on the DEI plan. Walliser stressed the importance of current council members completing the document, even though it was the last meeting of their term. Walliser said this showed the work done and what remained to be accomplished.Walliser noted that some participants believed Estevan had already created a culture of inclusion.