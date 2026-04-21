Saskatchewan

EXCLUSIVE: Chinese cook in Regina faces fines for frying fish provided by inspection officer

Andrew Mok of Regina, Sask., looks at his paper outlining three charges for marketing fish illegally
Andrew Mok looks at his list of charges for selling fish illegally.
Andrew Mok looks at his list of charges for selling fish illegally.Lee Harding (April 17, 2026)
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Regina
Fish
Fisheries
Andrew Mok
Klahoose First Nation
Albert Joseph Thomas Blaney

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