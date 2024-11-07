EXCLUSIVE: Regina Public Schools, Teachers Union allegedly interfered in school board elections

Regina Public Schools (RPS) is allegedly interfering in the school board trustee elections coming up on November 13.As exclusively reported by the Western Standard, the controversy began when current RPS School Board Trustee and candidate Sarah Cummings-Truszkowski posted on social media labelling Regina Civic Action Awareness Network (RCAAN) candidates as "hateful extremists," later removing the post..Regina School Board Trustee candidates clash over Parents' Rights.Following the removal, a series of unplanned staff meetings were convened across various RPS, including Harbour Landing School, Hawrylak School, Wilfred Walker, and Balfour Collegiate. These meetings were held to discuss "strategic goals."Several teachers from these meetings described them as an atmosphere of "urgency" and "intensity," where the primary focus was not on developing educational strategies but rather on the upcoming school board trustee elections. "The upcoming election is stirring a lot of feathers, particularly at the school board level. We had a short-notice staff meeting after school recently, with senior administrative staff from the division office in attendance," said one teacher."Usually they only have these when somebody in the division or school dies. While no one died, the tone was similar. It was somber and intense. It was about our Regina community becoming increasingly hateful and transphobic." "We were encouraged to get more involved with the school board elections and know who is running and what they stand for. People who question or oppose Regina Public's inclusive [and] diversity policies are either hateful or ignorant, and we are now prohibited from commenting on or engaging in dialogue on social media relating to any of these issues," said another teacher."Not engaging on social media is part of their strategic plan to combat this hate-filled growing public movement. We were also advised to display as much Pride paraphernalia as possible, including new Pride pins our school will receive soon. It was quite an interesting meeting, unlike any I've ever experienced." Staff were reportedly encouraged to actively participate by supporting candidates who align with the RPS's "inclusivity" and "diversity" principles. Additionally, they were advised to refrain from any social media engagement that may contradict the board's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. According to multiple sources, the language in these meetings subtly or openly targeted RCAAN candidates and concerned parents, labelling them as "hateful" or "ignorant."Leading these discussions were senior bureaucrats from RPS, including Superintendent Lori Daelick, Superintendent Danette Exner, and Advocacy and Wellness Coordinator Kyla Christiansen, amongst others. One whistleblower reported that all seven Regina Public School Division Trustees had a private meeting with Balfour Collegiate Principal D. Miezianko, which fell outside of their official duties. An all-principals meeting was held on Sunday, September 15. RPS told the principals to influence their staff's voting behaviour, which raises grave questions about the division's adherence to the Local Government Elections Act, Section 185.11. The Act states that no one can "make use or threaten to make use of any force, violence or restraint" or "practice a form of intimidation" that impacts a person's free will to vote. This includes pressuring someone to vote a certain way, abstain from voting at all, or "impede, prevent, or otherwise interfere" with a person's ability to vote.This act explicitly prohibits any form of intimidation or interference with a voter's free will.Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) allegedly collaborated with RPS in a coordinated effort to influence the election, further complicating the interference. Teachers have been approached by STF liaisons, urging them to vote in favour of "public education," which is an endorsement of specific "public education" candidates.In Saskatchewan, unions are generally prohibited from directly instructing their members on how to vote in elections. This aligns with the principle of preserving the independence of political processes and ensuring that voting remains a personal decision. Unions can participate in political activities, including endorsing candidates or parties, sharing information about candidates positions on issues with their members, and encouraging voter participation.While the Saskatchewan Employment Act and its regulations do not explicitly state whether unions can influence members voting choices, they emphasize the significance of employees independent decision-making in union representation and collective bargaining. Unions are permitted to advocate for policies or candidates that align with their interests, but they must uphold the individual autonomy of their members in making voting decisions.