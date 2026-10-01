Fire destroys Meadow Lake, Sask Orthodox Church

Another church on the Canadian prairies has been destroyed in a fire, as the All Saints Orthodox Church in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, went up in flames on Wednesday night."It is with tremendous sorrow that we inform you all that our beloved All Saints parish burned in a fire last night," a post from the parish's Facebook page reads."No one was hurt, for which we are immensely thankful. While our sure hope in Christ is not confined to any structure, we still mourn the loss of our beautiful hall, its many icons, and the years of care that were lovingly poured into the sacred space."The church would have turned 70 years old in 2028, being a longstanding vocal point of the Northwestern Saskatchewan town of just over 5,000 people.The destruction of the church will be devastating news for the community's sizeable Ukrainian population, a community that, according to the 2021 census, makes up more than 5% of the town's population.According to local media, although the average congregation for the church was relatively small, with services averaging around a couple dozen people, the church served as an important community hub.Dozens of churches have burned down across Canada from 2021 to 2023, with most of these instances occurring in small communities across the prairies.At the time of writing, an investigation into the fire is ongoing, so the cause of the fire is still unknown.The final line of the church's Facebook post announcing the sums up the feeling of the community: "Lord have mercy, Lord have mercy, Lord have mercy."