Saskatchewan

Fire destroys Meadow Lake, Sask Orthodox Church

All Saints Orthodox Church in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan destroyed in a fire on Wednesday night, marks yet another church destroyed by fire on the Canadian Prairies
All Saints Orthodox Church in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan
All Saints Orthodox Church in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan All Saints Orthodox Church Meadow Lake on Facebook
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Church Burned
Church Fire
Meadow Lake
Orthodox Church
All Saints Orthodox Church
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