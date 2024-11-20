Saskatchewan is grappling with its first major winter storm of the season, causing significant travel disruptions and hazardous road conditions across the province on Wednesday.Police and transportation officials urge drivers to use extreme caution as heavy snowfall and icy roads create dangerous driving environments. The Saskatchewan RCMP reported numerous vehicle collisions and challenging road conditions throughout the province..Sask woman charged with defrauding social services of nearly $48,000.Regina Public Schools cancelled all student transportation services due to "icy and snow-filled streets and extremely dangerous driving conditions." Highways in southeast Saskatchewan were particularly affected, with travel not recommended on multiple routes. The Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure's Highway Hotline listed several highways as covered with poor visibility, including sections of Highways 1, 9, 18, 8, 13, and 48..Sweden first nation worldwide to reach smoke-free goal.Local police services were busy responding to weather-related incidents. In Estevan, police responded to multiple vehicle collisions, including one where a vehicle slid off the road and another that struck a tree. The driver in the second incident sustained minor injuries and was treated by emergency medical services at the scene of the accident..Sask NDP ethics critic under conflict of interest investigation.Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) reported 22 collisions between noon and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, though fortunately none resulted in serious injuries. SPS advised motorists to reduce speeds, allow extra travel time, and give other vehicles plenty of room.The Saskatchewan RCMP offered critical safety advice for drivers caught in challenging conditions. .Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group.If stranded, they recommended pulling over to the right shoulder if possible and safe, stay with the vehicle, turn the car on occasionally to stay warm, and open one downwind window slightly for fresh air.Environment Canada snowfall warnings have been partially lifted, though some areas north of Nipawin remain under advisory.Drivers are strongly encouraged to check the Highway Hotline for the most current road conditions before travelling and to prioritize safety during these severe winter weather conditions.