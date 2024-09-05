FOOD FIGHT: MB launches school food program, Sask NDP pledges one if elected

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew launched a new school food program and Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck promises to do the same if elected in October. Kinew and Education Minister Nello Altomare announced that every school in the province would now offer meals or snacks to students who need them."Kids can't learn on an empty stomach," said Kinew."We made a commitment to Manitoba families that we'd make sure kids across our province had access to food when they go to school, and we've delivered on that promise."Manitoba is spending $30 million on this program. About $21 million will go to public schools, with $6 million set aside for 50 schools in areas that need it most."Manitoba is leading the country in school nutrition by making sure there is food available in every school," said Altomare. "This is an important step in making sure every kid in Manitoba is set up to succeed in school and grow up healthy."Some parents are happy about the new program. "Knowing that my kids will receive a nutritious snack or meal at school every day not only makes my life easier but assures me that this government is putting our kids first," said Paige Robertson, mother of a kindergarten student at Ste. Anne Elementary. "As any parent knows, a well-fed kid is a happy kid who is ready to learn."School leaders also think it is a good idea."The funds that RETSD received from the Manitoba government will enhance the nutritional programs across all of our schools, allowing us to better support and meet the growing needs of our students," said Sandra Herbst, superintendent and CEO of River East Transcona School Division. "When students have consistent access to nutritious food, our schools are better equipped to fulfil our core mandate of teaching and learning."Beck wants to start a similar program if her party wins the next election."We want to ensure that every child here in Saskatchewan has the ability to thrive in school and that starts by ensuring that no child goes to school hungry," said Beck.The Sask NDP's plan would start with $10 million and grow to $55.5 million annually. They want to work with local farmers and food processors to use Saskatchewan-grown food in schools."In a province with world-class producers, our kids should be proud, not hungry," said Beck."I grew up on a farm near Lang and I want our kids to know how hard our producers work to feed the world,"Saskatchewan spends the least of any province on school food programs at only four cents per student per day. Beck hopes to get more money from the federal government to help.Both provinces see these programs as a way to help families save money and time. "This program is very near and dear to my heart," said Beck. "Not only will this program save families money when they head out to the grocery store, but it also gives parents a little more time with their kids on those hectic mornings."Canada is the only G7 country without a national school food program..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.