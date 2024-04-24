Saskatchewan

Former Sask Party Finance Minister identified as successful lobbyist in another provincial contract

The NDP suggested Moe government favoritism to former Sask Party cabinet minister Kevin Doherty in the granting of contracts to companies he represented
The NDP suggested Moe government favoritism to former Sask Party cabinet minister Kevin Doherty in the granting of contracts to companies he representedWS file photo
Loading content, please wait...
Saskpoli
Scott Moe
Carla Beck
Skpoli
Kevin Doherty
Tire Services of Saskatchewan (TSS)
CRM Tire Processing
Prairie Sky Strategy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news