Former Sask Party MLA challenges ethics commissioner’s ruling on motel contracts

Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal spoke out against a recent decision by the Conflict of Interest Commissioner, defending his actions regarding arranging motel accommodations for social services clients.Grewal said that helping social workers arrange motel rooms does not create a “government contract.” Grewal, who is not seeking re-election, argued that these arrangements are simply vouchers given to people needing temporary shelter. “I continue to firmly maintain my position that a social worker arranging a room for a vulnerable citizen at a motel does not constitute a ‘government contract,’” said Grewal..Sask Party MLA broke law in motel billing scheme.The Commissioner had ruled that Grewal should remove his financial ties to the Thriftlodge Motel. The MLA responded by clarifying his relationship with the motel. “I simply lent funds to the owner of Thriftlodge 13 years ago and have been receiving interest-only payments since that time,” said Grewal. “I hold no shares, nor do I own any part of the Thriftlodge.”After receiving the Commissioner’s opinion on December 15, 2023, Grewal instructed Sunrise Motel to stop accepting new guests by March 15, 2024, with the last guest staying until March 25. He stated that he made this decision within the allowed 90-day period. “If I am to be criticized for not wanting to evict existing social service guests with no other place to go, I have no qualms about that decision,” said Grewal..Sask Party MLA answers conflict of interest questions over Sunrise Motel ownership.The MLA also mentioned that he consulted with the commissioner about his financial role but received no advice on further action. “The commissioner was specifically aware of this and at no point did he ever suggest to myself or my legal counsel that I needed to call the loan, forgive the loan, or take any other action,” said Grewal.Grewal expressed frustration with the commissioner’s timing, saying that he would have acted differently if he had known earlier.