Former Sask Party MLA given probation in assault case

Greg Lawrence, a former Saskatchewan Party MLA, was sentenced to 12 months probation after pleading guilty to assault.Lawrence appeared in Moose Jaw Provincial Court, where a Crown prosecutor dropped a second charge of assault by choking.The original assault charge is from February 2019.Under his conditional discharge, Lawrence must keep the peace, appear in court if required, and notify authorities of any changes to his personal information. He is prohibited from contacting the victim and must stay at least 50 metres away from their home and workplace.Police first began investigating "historic complaints of assault" involving Lawrence in the summer of 2023.He was officially charged on January 31, a day after resigning from the Sask Party.Lawrence, who represented Moose Jaw Wakamow, did not seek re-election in October's provincial election.He had been absent from legislative duties for much of his final year in office, including a several-week hospital stay following a motorcycle crash in August.A victim surcharge was also imposed as part of the sentencing.Lawrence will avoid jail time if he meets the court-ordered probation conditions.