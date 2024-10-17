Former Sask Party MLAs endorse Sask NDP leader Beck for Premier

Three former Saskatchewan Party MLAs have endorsed NDP leader Carla Beck as the next premier of Saskatchewan. Mark Docherty, a former speaker and longtime Sask Party MLA, Ian Hanna, a former speechwriter for Premier Brad Wall, and Glen Hart, an MLA for 21 years, announced their backing of Beck, claiming to be dissatisfied with Premier Scott Moe’s government.Beck welcomed the endorsement, framing the election as a critical moment for change..Moe plans ‘biological sex’ changing room policy for schools.“This isn’t about Team Orange or Team Green – it’s about Team Saskatchewan. The former Sask Party members standing with me today are choosing hope. They believe, like we all do, that it is time for change,” said Beck.Hanna, once a key Sask Party adviser, explained his decision.“I didn’t leave the Saskatchewan Party, the Saskatchewan Party left me. I watched as it became more dogmatic, insular, and less interested in serving the people of this province. Scott Moe has gone too far. It’s time for change,” said Hanna.Glen Hart said, “The people of Saskatchewan want a government focused on the things they care about the most. I believe Carla Beck and the Saskatchewan NDP are the best team to deliver that change.”Mark Docherty added, “The Sask Party has lost their way. Carla Beck is my choice for this election.”.EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.Beck’s platform focuses on healthcare, pledging to hire more nurses and doctors, and on tax relief measures like cutting the gas tax and eliminating the PST on groceries and children’s clothes by Christmas. “Your vote matters more than ever before,” Beck said. “This election, you can vote for change.”