Four Sask teens charged in assault, 11-year-old too young to charge

Four youths are facing charges after a late-night assault in downtown Saskatoon, while a too-young-to-charge 11-year-old walks free.Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) responded to a report of an assault at about 11:20 p.m. on October 28, in the 200 block of 23rd Street East. Initial reports indicated a group of young people was involved in an altercation, allegedly assaulting two females.Upon receiving the call, the SPS Air Support Unit (ASU) began monitoring the area. Officers observed a group of four or five people in the alleged assault before they fled the scene. Ground officers arrived on-site, locating a female who had sustained injuries consistent with an assault.With assistance from ASU, police were directed to the suspects' location, where four youths were taken into custody without further incident.Three females, aged 13, 14, and 15, along with a 12-year-old male, now face assault-related charges. An 11-year-old was also detained but will not face charges under the Criminal Code of Canada due to their age.According to SPS, the investigation is ongoing and have yet to release further details.