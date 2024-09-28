Free menstrual products for ‘identifying as female’ students at Sask post-secondary schools

The Saskatchewan government is expanding a program that gives out free menstrual products to students who need them. Starting this fall, the program will include post-secondary schools.The government is working with Shoppers Drug Mart to expand the program. It began in October 2023 and has already given out more than five million menstrual products to 670 schools and 23 shelters across the province."We are delighted to continue our partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart and expand this important program," said Laura Ross, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office. "This fall, in addition to 670 elementary and high schools, nine post-secondary institutions and six private vocational schools will receive product so students in need have access to free period products. All partners are committed to increasing safety and affordability in our communities."Starting in October, the program will distribute 435,000 products to post-secondary schools, including universities, colleges, and trade schools."This partnership is another important way we are supporting post-secondary students," said Colleen Young, Minister of Advanced Education."Students should not have to face financial or physical barriers to access menstrual products. This fall, many students will benefit from free access to these essential items as 435,000 products will be delivered to post-secondary institutions across the province."One school that will get the products is the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology (SIIT) in Regina. "At Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies, walking alongside our learners and supporting them throughout their educational journey is central to our student support model," said Dr. Vickie Drover, Vice President of SIIT Operations & Advancement. "With over 2,500 students, and 55% identifying as female, ensuring access to essential items is crucial to reducing barriers and fostering a safe, supportive environment. Partnerships like this one are invaluable in our efforts to empower Indigenous learners, enabling them to focus on their education and personal growth."The Saskatchewan government has told schools they should give the products to women and girls who need them."The recommendation given to schools was that they should be handed out to women and girls that need the products, and advised not to place them in washrooms, however dispensing the products to individuals is ultimately the responsibility of the school (or organization)," the Saskatchewan government told the Western Standard..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.