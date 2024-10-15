Gas tax debate heats up as Sask election day nears

The rising cost of fuel sparked a heated debate among Saskatchewan's political parties. As the provincial election approaches on October 28, the party leaders proposed different solutions to help drivers save money at the pump.Statistics Canada reported that Saskatchewan drivers paid more for gas than Toronto and other Prairie provinces. Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe did not cut or raise the 15-cent-per-litre provincial gas tax in his government's most recent budget and has yet to announce any plans to change it..Moe to extend carbon tax break on home heating.Sask NDP leader Carla Beck promised to cut the gas tax on her first day in office if elected."I hear every day from Saskatchewan families who need a break," said Aleana Young, NDP candidate for Regina South Albert. "People are being hammered in their pocketbooks as they use their vehicles to get to and from work or take their kids to a weekend hockey tournament."Young criticized the Saskatchewan Party's approach to the cost-of-living crisis. "Scott Moe and the Sask Party have ignored repeated calls to cut the gas tax, like what was done by the Government of Manitoba," she said. "Instead, Moe chose to pile PST onto groceries and children's clothing."The NDP claimed the Sask Party raised taxes on families 31 times in a single year. They also pointed out that Moe's promised relief would not help families until at least 2025..Sask Party, Sask NDP spar over election platform promises."It's time for change," said Young. "A Saskatchewan NDP Government will cut the gas tax on Day 1. We'll also take Scott Moe's PST off groceries and children's clothing in time for Christmas. We will make life more affordable for the people of Saskatchewan."Other parties have different views on the gas tax. The Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan is taking a cautious approach. "Currently, until we know the true nature of the financial situation of this province with a forensic audit on all departments, we need to be cautious not just on spending but on cutting taxes," said Rose Buscholl."This is why the Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan will take a more targeted approach on cutting the PST. These cuts would reverse many of the PST imposed [on] products that the Saskatchewan Party put in place like ready-made foods in grocery stores and restaurant meals (plus more), cuts that will benefit families and the hard-working people of Saskatchewan.".Sask healthcare in 'crisis' as services cut, ERs close.The Buffalo Party suggested a temporary solution. "Suspend it for six months immediately due to the current financial state of the economy," said Buffalo Party leader Phil Zajac."If the economy improves, we would have a committee that would review the finances of the province and, based on those results, either leave the tax off or bring it back at a level that would support our financial plan to manage the provincial programs and needs.".Buffalo Party to expand Sask oil and gas industry to create 10,000 jobs.If elected, the Saskatchewan United Party (SUP) promised to eliminate the 15-cent-per-litre gas tax. SUP leader Jon Hromek claimed this would save the average family about $600 annually. This move would cost the provincial government around $500 million in yearly revenue.As election day is October 28, Saskatchewan voters must weigh these different approaches to the gas tax issue.