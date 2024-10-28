Go vote, party leaders tell Saskatchewan

A closely contested Saskatchewan election ends as polls close Monday at 8 p.m., with the results determining the province's government for the next four years.Recent polling indicates a narrow race between the Saskatchewan Party and the Sask NDP, with both parties within a few percentage points of leading the popular vote. The tight competition suggests that neither side is expected to secure a significant majority of seats in the legislature..Moe’s Sask Party pulls ahead of Beck’s Sask NDP in final poll before election day.Sask NDP has a much harder road to a majority. If they win all the seats they are expected to win and the seats favouring them, they will only have 30 seats, one short of a majority government.Voter turnout will be a critical factor in the election outcome, and both parties will work to get their supporters to the voting booth. Early voting saw a record turnout of more than 223,000 people casting their vote, which beat the previous record of 184,742 in 2020..Record early voting turnout in close Saskatchewan election race."Incoming governments have had it tough and that's likely why we're facing a challenging election here in Saskatchewan," Sask Party leader Scott Moe told the media."Keep getting voters to the polls, I ask of you. Keep offering them the choice."NDP leader Carla Beck was optimistic about her party's chance of securing a majority government..Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group."You learn as a politician not to stake everything on a poll, but it's great to see momentum on our side," said Beck."Get to the polls, vote, bring along some friends, make sure your family knows to get out and vote."As ballot counting approaches, the race remains undecided, but favouring Scott Moe's Sask Party.