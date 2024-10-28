Go Vote: Saskatchewan Election Day

Saskatchewan voters will cast ballots in 61 newly drawn constituencies when they head to the polls for the provincial election today.Elections Saskatchewan updated constituency boundaries to reflect population changes across the province. Voters can find their designated voting location through the Elections Saskatchewan website's "Where Do I Vote" tool..Saskatchewan election results involve 12-day counting process.To be eligible to vote, residents must be Canadian citizens, at least 18 years old, and have lived in Saskatchewan for at least six months. British subjects who were qualified voters as of June 23, 1971, are also eligible if they meet residency requirements. Voters must present identification at polling stations. A Saskatchewan driver's licence is sufficient as a single piece of ID. Alternatively, voters can present two pieces of ID that show their name, with at least one showing their current address. More than 50 types of identification are accepted..WATCH: Sask NDP MLA accused of removing flyers from mailbox.For those without proper identification, a vouching system is available. An eligible voter from the same constituency who can confirm the voter's identity and address may vouch for them at the polling station.Some voting locations have changed from previous elections. Voters are encouraged to verify their polling station through the Elections Saskatchewan website or by contacting their local returning office.Any changes to the official voting locations can be found on the voting location change list provided by Elections Saskatchewan.