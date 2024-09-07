GRAB YOUR BROOM: Pagan Pride Sask event brings witches, occult together

Pagan Pride Saskatchewan 2024 will take place on September 14-15 in Milestone for witches and other occult practitioners.This event, hosted by the Mudutu Effect Project, is free and open to everyone. The event organizers describe it as "a free ever-growing, and all-inclusive event. We celebrate all walks of life and spiritual paths and ask for people to do the same through their individualized expression, respect, and the desire to be around others of like minds."Saturday’s program in the small Saskatchewan town will feature lectures on various topics, including occult sciences, the evolution of thought, heathenry, hoodoo, channelling, past lives, and life after death experiences. On Sunday, a medium will be available for five hours and the weekend will include live music and a DJ dance party.The Mudutu Effect Project said its mission is “to build better communication, community, respect, and the opportunity for everyone to learn and have fun!”Pagan Pride began in the United States to help change how people see paganism. The goal is to create a positive image, support local charities, and bring pagan communities closer together. These events usually include public rituals, workshops to teach others, and fundraising for different causes. Pagan Pride works to unite pagans and make them more visible in society.Since its beginning in 1992, Pagan Pride has grown to include local groups that sponsor “Pagan Pride Day” festivals in public places, such as parks or university campuses.These festivals have spread to major American cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.