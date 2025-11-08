Hargrave elected Sask Party President, signals shift to centre for party

SASKATOON – The Saskatchewan Party has chosen a new president, with former cabinet minister Joe Hargrave defeating incumbent Bevra Fee.The vote signals a potential new direction for the governing party. Hargrave, the reeve of the Rural Municipality of Corman Park and a business owner, ran on a platform of taking the party toward the political centre.In his campaign, Hargrave emphasized rebuilding communication. He promised to create regular chances for members to share ideas directly with the party's leadership. He also focused on strengthening unity across the province's diverse regions. Another key goal is expanding the party's reach by welcoming new members who share its vision for Saskatchewan.Hargrave’s win means Bevra Fee has lost her bid for re-election. Fee, a realtor from Spiritwood, had been president since 2023. She had asked for support to continue her work on a strategy for the 2028 election..Her campaign highlighted a long record of community service. Fee has held many treasurer and director roles. These included positions with health committees, recreation foundations, and the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board. She has a business administration degree from the University of Saskatchewan.Despite her extensive background, party members chose Hargrave’s call for a centrist approach. The change in leadership comes as the Sask Party looks to connect with voters in both rural and urban areas.Hargrave says ensuring the party remains strong and connected is a top priority. He plans to spend time and resources on engaging members and expanding the party's base.