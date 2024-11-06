Housing Accelerator Fund sparks debate in Saskatchewan municipal elections

A federal housing program is creating divisions in Saskatchewan’s major cities as the municipal election voting day approaches on November 13.Saskatoon and Regina joined Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund in February, securing millions of dollars in funding to stimulate residential development. Both cities intend to increase density by constructing four-story multi-family buildings in existing neighbourhoods..Regina School Board Trustee candidates clash over Parents' Rights.However, the program's future remains uncertain. If elected, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre pledges to scrap the fund and proposes eliminating GST on new homes under $1 million.The housing issue has emerged as a key discussion point ahead of municipal elections in both major cities. Local candidates are being questioned about the potential impact of federal funding changes on their housing strategies..OLDCORN: Mainstream media lost touch with Saskatchewanians.The Housing Accelerator Fund aims to speed up home construction nationwide by providing federal dollars to municipalities that commit to specific development targets and zoning changes.