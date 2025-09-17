Hundreds attend vigil for Charlie Kirk at Saskatchewan Legislature

On Tuesday evening, over 200 people gathered outside the Saskatchewan Legislature for a peaceful prayer vigil in honour of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk.On September 10, Kirk was assassinated during a speech at an event held at Utah Valley University. A vigil, organized by local resident Marlissa Butz, was held to honour Kirk’s life. .The vigil featured hymns, prayers, and speeches that praised Kirk’s contributions.Many in the crowd held signs with Kirk’s photograph or messages such as “Jesus is Love.” Several people spoke and remembered Kirk for his strong stand on “unity, truth, and freedom,” as well as his convictions on free speech and personal belief. .At one point, the crowd chanted, “We are Charlie.”A small counter-protest was also present. One person held a sign that read, “Kirk’s Ideology Kills.” .EDITORIAL: Teachers who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination forfeit their right to teach .The event remained calm despite the differing views.In response to Kirk’s assassination, Butz felt compelled to organize the gathering. She described having sleepless nights and feeling deep empathy for his family..“I couldn’t sleep, and I was just crying for his wife,” Butz told the crowd. “I have an 18-month-old of my own, and to think about if his dad wasn’t there.”She began planning the vigil on Saturday by putting up posters in local neighbourhoods and sharing the event on the Regina Victory Church Facebook page. .EDITORIAL: Manitoba minister’s hate-fuelled comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination show she’s unfit for office.Yohannes Tesfay Haile gave an unplanned speech to the crowd. Haile said he came to support Kirk’s cause and his right to free speech..“Regardless whether you agree with him or not, what happened to him is not right,” said Haile. “I love that we all came here to support him and his family and support freedom.”Butz said the turnout was much larger than she expected..EDITORIAL: Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination is not journalism.“I sent it to maybe five people,” said Butz. “God did the rest.”