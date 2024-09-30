Introducing the Saskatchewan Standard

You wanted more Western Standard, and so we're giving you more Western Standard. Today we launched the Saskatchewan Standard as our new regional daily online newspaper. It will be a strong and independent local source for of news and opinion for Saskatchewanians. The SaskStandard will be our regional daily publication in Saskatchewan, supported by our national team based in Calgary's Headquarters. Veteran Western Standard Saskatchewan Bureau Chief Chris Oldcorn will serve as the Saskatchewan Standard's first managing editor. .Everyone with a Western Standard membership will have full access to all SaskStandard content.Everyone wanting to receive the daily morning Saskatchewan Standard newsletter can sign up here.Saskatchewanians — like all Westerners — desperately need local independent media right now. Both of Saskatchewan's major newspapers — the Regina Leader-Post and Saskatoon Star Phoenix — are all owned by a large American hedge fund and run out of Toronto. Moreover, nearly every single journalist currently employed in Saskatchewan receives between 50% and 100% of their salary from the federal government.The Saskatchewan Standard is owned by Western Standard New Media Corp. and includes shareholders from Saskatchewan. Our national headquarters in Calgary will support the work of our local Saskatchewan journalists.This has been in the works for a long time, and with Saskatchewan headed to the polls in a month, we felt the time was right to pull the trigger.This comes just days after our launch of the West Coast Standard in BC.I hope you'll support the new Saskatchewan Standard by becoming a member today..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.