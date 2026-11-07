Saskatchewan

J.J. Hunter talks faith, hockey, music to Sask MLAs

The oldest of the Hunter Brothers said his investigation of Christian faith made it legitimately his own.
JJ Hunter of the Hunter Brothers
JJ Hunter of the Hunter BrothersPhoto provided by J.J. Hunter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
MLA banquet
Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship
J.J. Hunter
Hunter Brothers
Canadian Country Music Awards