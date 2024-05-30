Leaked details on Sask Legislature gun incident renew NDP calls for minister's resignation

A leaked email from the Acting Sergeant at Arms that recalled when Jeremy Harrison brought a gun into the Saskatchewan Legislature has renewed NDP calls for his removal from cabinet.The report regarding the Minister of Trade and Export Development and Minister of Immigration and Career Training was from Speaker Randy Weekes and posted to Twitter ("X") by @Adulting_pro. The original message was dated April 28, 2016 at 1:43 p.m. and had names redacted..The email reads,“Today, just before noon, ___ noticed a man in camouflage clothing and carrying a gun case, walking towards the building. ___ did not recognize the person and was at the point of keying his radio and announcing to the security staff on the radio that there was a GUN. By this time, the person was close enough for __ to say something to him. __ said “sir” at which time the person looked up and __ realized it was Jeremy Harrison. Harrison walked past the kiosk carrying his gun case and disappeared around the corner. The gun itself was not visible, however, it was obvious that it a was a gun case."This concerns me for several reasons:"1. We should be advised in advance of this type of behavior, even by an MLA, so we can react properly and even (give) them some advice about their action."2. We should have the option of taking the gun away from the staff member and keeping it in our office rather than let him continue into the building with the gun."3. There is no need for anyone to have a gun in the building under these circumstances."4. Because the person was wearing camouflage and even wearing a hat, he was not recognizable as a staff member (MLA)."In fairness to Mr. Harrison, he probably did not think the firearm would be safe in his pickup, which has its own legal issues, however I (think) that this was handled poorly by Mr. Harrison."I am also aware that he is going coyote hunting with the Speaker today. I have no problem approaching Mr. Harrison myself about this behavior, however, (I) think that this may be better handled at your level."The letter was written while Brad Wall was the premier and Corey Tochor was Speaker. Tochor is now the Conservative Member of Parliament for Saskatoon University.The gun incident was brought to light by Weekes from the floor of the legislature on May 16. Premier Scott Moe, apparently based on what he had heard from Harrison, called Weekes' allegations "unequivocally false." But on May 24 Harrison admitted he had, roughly a decade ago, “brought a properly cased long gun into the building with the knowledge of security officials.”In comments to the media Wednesday, Official Opposition Leader Carla Beck pointed out inconsistencies with Harrison's statement and the leaked report.“We now know from the leaked document that there are a number of lies, beyond the first lie,” the NDP leader said.“This incident didn’t happen on a weekend, it was during a the week. This was an incident that happened just a year after the shooting on Parliament," Beck said.April 28, 2016, was a Thursday. The shooting at Parliament occurred October 22, 2014."The Sergeant at Arms saw an unidentified person in fatigues walking into the Legislature with a gun. As you can imagine there was no prior knowledge," Beck said.“Again, this is a minister who has lied, has either lied to the Premier or the Premier has been complicit with the story the Minister is telling,” said Beck. “This is a moment for the premier to show some leadership and if he doesn’t do that, if he doesn’t kick Jeremy Harrison out of cabinet and out of caucus, I think that it says a lot about Scott Moe’s leadership and it doesn’t say anything good about it.”Harrison resigned as Government House Leader May 24 but was not removed from his other posts.