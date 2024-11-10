Low voter turnout expected in municipal elections despite early voting

Municipal elections across Saskatchewan are set for November 13, but early signs suggest voter turnout may remain low in the province’s two largest cities.About 10% of eligible voters have already cast their ballots during advance polling in Saskatoon and Regina. In Saskatoon, 19,400 people participated in early voting. Regina saw 15,190 advance voters, an increase from the 14,374 who voted early in 2020..Moe breaks campaign promise to parents, retreats on biological sex changing room policy.Regina City Clerk Jim Nicol acknowledged the challenges of engaging voters right after a provincial election held less than two weeks earlier. “There’s always a challenge with the provincial election being about less than two weeks prior,” Nicol told the media. “However, we have a very large list of candidates, so I’m hoping that that does generate interest.”Historically, voter turnout in Regina’s municipal elections has been low, not surpassing 50% since 1988..EXCLUSIVE: Regina Public Schools, Teachers Union allegedly interfered in school board elections.In the 2020 municipal election, only 21% of eligible voters in Regina cast ballots, while Saskatoon saw a turnout of 27%. The projected low turnout raises concerns about civic engagement and representation.In response to these challenges, the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) called on the provincial government in 2022 to change the dates of municipal elections. Based on feedback from its members, SUMA recommended that city elections be held in May and elections for towns and villages in September to avoid conflicts with provincial elections and harsh weather..Regina School Board Trustee candidates clash over Parents' Rights.“In 2020, our hometowns experienced voter confusion with the provincial and municipal election dates so close together, and inclement weather also created challenges,” said Randy Golden, president of SUMA. “As the order of government closest to the people, it is vital for Saskatchewan’s residents to be able to exercise their democratic right and vote in their local election.”However, the Ministry of Government Relations pointed out that while some cities wanted to move the municipal election date, “there was no consensus between urban and rural stakeholders on a date, and splitting the sector would have negative implications for school board elections.”The close dates between the provincial and municipal elections may contribute to voter fatigue and confusion, potentially impacting turnout..Parents Rights take centre stage in Saskatchewan’s school board trustees elections.November weather conditions can also deter voters, as seen in previous years.Municipal voters can cast their ballots on November 13.