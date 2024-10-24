Manhunt to locate Regina homicide suspect Daniel 'Juma' Drie Atem expands across the West

The BOLO Program, a national non-profit dedicated to highlighting wanted criminals, announced on Thursday it was expanding its campaign to locate Daniel "Juma" Drie Atem. The effort includes an extensive billboard campaign across Saskatchewan and Alberta and offers a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Atem's arrest.Atem, 31, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on July 29, 2023, in the 2100 block of Broad St., resulting in the death of 32-year-old Roman Miller..‘High-Risk’ sex offender released onto Regina streets.A second suspect, 25-year-old Shedrek Samuel, surrendered to police in British Columbia in late February.Atem established ties to several western provinces, making the national attention from the BOLO Program particularly valuable. Deputy Chief Trent Stevely stated, "For the past 25 months, our investigators have been working tirelessly to locate and arrest Mr. Atem. We welcome BOLO's elevation of their campaign and hope the incentive of a significant reward and the visibility that comes with large billboard campaign will lead to his arrest.".OLDCORN: Moe-mentum... Sask Party gains momentum as election heats up.The electronic billboard campaign will target Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, and Red Deer — cities where Atem is known to have connections. The $50,000 reward is offered through Regina Crime Stoppers, ensuring that all tips remain anonymous. Individuals who provide information leading to Atem's arrest can claim the reward without ever speaking to an investigator..EXCLUSIVE: Saskatchewan tire recycler Shercom to lay off 79 workers."You never know when it might be your turn to depend on the help, honesty and integrity of humanity to find justice," the Miller family said in a statement. "So, do your part and tell us what you know. Together, we are a community. We're united and we're strong. The evil acts of one man will never prevail over the collective good of a community."The BOLO Program aims to raise national awareness of wanted suspects across Canada through rewards, media campaigns, and other methods. The program is available free of charge to police services seeking assistance in locating fugitives.