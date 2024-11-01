MERLE: Parents Bill of Rights 2.0, it's coming, Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill is readying to drop a ministerial hammer, which will limit access to school changing rooms based on biological sex. While the common-sense masses breathe a collective sigh of relief, the same federally funded troop of vapid activists who challenged us the first time are ready to challenge us once again.It's highly likely that the Notwithstanding Clause will be wielded (yay! Normalize the NWC!), and with that comes the opportunity to fortify the Saskatchewan Parents Bill of Rights to address issues overlooked in the first frantic go-round..MERLE: Here's why Balgonie female changing room scandal is a game-changer for parents rights.First, our daughters deserve dignity, not only in changing rooms but in every experience, whether in classrooms, bathrooms, changing rooms, or sports. Additionally, our sons deserve the same dignity: bathrooms and changing rooms free of emasculating menstrual products (reminder: boys don't menstruate) and spaces devoid of mentally unwell girls.Second, when something goes terribly awry — as it did in Lumsden with the Planned Parenthood sex card scandal, or in Emerald Park with the grossly indecent video, or with the Balgonie girls' changing room scandal, or with sexual orientation and gender identity in general, parents are always asked “Why aren't you standing up? Why aren't you going public?”.EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.Nothing strikes fear into the hearts of parents quite like the thought of their beloved children being abused or mistreated by the petty tyrants in charge. Make no mistake, it's all but guaranteed. So upside down is our public school monopoly in Saskatchewan that the worst kind of educators think nothing of inflicting insidious and heartbreaking cruelty upon students, parents and families. After all, they've been allowed to — up to and including today — without fear of consequence..Sask Teachers Federation supports ‘inclusive’ biological boys in female spaces policy.With the backing of their woke leftist unions and two huge and overlapping pieces of legislation protecting them (the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation Act and the Education Act). Why would bad actors who get off on power trips even slightly hesitate? The ugly truth is, they don't.The Government of Saskatchewan must include anti-doxxing and anti-abuse legislation to protect both students and parents from these wayward and vexatious employees. It goes without saying that educators who willfully violate the dignity or security of the families they serve — or worse, attempt to force those families out of public education entirely — should find themselves unemployed..Prairie Valley School Division sends email supporting boys in female changing room.The Employment Act (you know, the legislation good enough for the rest of us peons) would do a much better job of keeping educators accountable. Not only to the families they serve, but to the taxpayers who pay their salaries. Third, parents deserve to be acknowledged in law as key stakeholders in education. Until about five minutes ago, parents were universally recognized as the first and forever educators of their children. How parents were ever positioned as inconvenient and ignorant observers in education is an abomination and must be marched back by the ear..SLOBODIAN: Radical gender ideology risks real harm to Saskatchewan children.No policy, procedure, curriculum, nor resource should be delivered without the direct oversight of parents. We've all witnessed the disastrous effects of leaving education up to “the experts.” Education is infested with gatekeepers, still operating in their Covid-era safety bubbles, who use million-dollar Diversity Equality Inclusion (DEI) double speak to delegitimize parents' valid and pressing concerns. They proclaim DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion — but ask any concerned parent who’s dared to advocate for their children, and they'll tell you that DEI stands for Discrimination, Elimination, and Intimidation..Sask political party leaders clash over female changing room controversy in schools.It's not the job of parents to betray their families' deeply held values, beliefs, and traditions to suit the tyrannical demands of the educational elites. It's the responsibility of the education sector to respectfully reflect the values, beliefs, and traditions of the families it serves — not the other way around. It's up to parents and the Government of Saskatchewan to build an off-ramp away from this highway of insanity. Everyone, come ready with hard hats and steel-toed boots. Construction season starts when Minister Jeremy Cockrill blessedly drops the hammer.