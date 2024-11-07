Moe breaks campaign promise to parents, retreats on biological sex changing room policy

Premier Scott Moe said a policy to ban biological boys from sharing school changing rooms with biological girls is no longer his immediate priority, despite previously stating it would be his first order of business during the election campaign if re-elected.Moe admitted he “misspoke” during the campaign when he made the policy a top priority, explaining he sometimes speaks before thinking and needs to "take a breath.”.Parents Rights take centre stage in Saskatchewan’s school board trustees elections."I'm a decisive personality and I might say some things without maybe giving them the proper thought," said Moe. "When I said this would be the first order of business, it'd be one of those times.”.Moe plans ‘biological sex’ changing room policy for schools.Moe’s focus will be meeting with the lieutenant governor, forming a cabinet, and setting a legislative agenda.After the school board trustee elections on November 13, Moe said the Ministry of Education would consult with the province's 27 school divisions on changing room policy."There's going to be a conversation that happens with the school divisions after their elections happen," said Moe. "That conversation is going to be focused on ensuring that every child is supported.".EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.The proposed changing room policy became a major issue during the election, after the Western Standard exclusive story about biological boys changing in the Balgonie grade seven girls changing room.Sask NDP criticized the policy, arguing it could marginalize transgender students and create unsafe environments..MERLE: Here's why Balgonie female changing room scandal is a game-changer for parents rights.Saskatchewan United Party had the policy as part of its own platform, accusing Moe of broken promises and stealing their changing room policy.“The Sask United Party was formed by voters that were tired of the broken promises from Scott Moe and the Sask Party," a Sask United spokesperon told the Western Standard.“Scott Moe has a history of going back on his word, this is just another example of how Scott Moe continues to disregard the voice of his base. The protection of our daughters, wives, sisters, mothers and their safe spaces, is and always will be a pillar of our party.”.Regina School Board Trustee candidates clash over Parents' Rights.Moe's Sask Party was re-elected for a fifth-straight majority government, the Sask NDP swept Regina and all but one seat in Saskatoon.