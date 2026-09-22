Saskatchewan

Moe criticises US plan to buy 'blood potash' from Russian-aligned Belarus

Sask. Premier hits back at Trump after US president attempts to pivot to Belarusian potash instead of Canadian in response to ongoing trade war
Scott Moe
Scott MoeImage courtesy of Christopher Oldcorn
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan
Donald Trump
Belarus
Premier Scott Moe
Potash
Agricultural
potash tariff
Saskatchewan potash
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news