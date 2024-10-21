Moe encourages early voting as polls open for voting week

Premier Scott Moe is urging Saskatchewan residents to vote early as the province’s week-long voting period begins on October 22. Voting Week, which runs until election day on October 28, allows citizens to cast their ballots at any polling location within their constituency until the final day when voters must use their assigned polling station..Scott Moe, Carla Beck present different visions of Saskatchewan’s future in debate.“You don’t have to wait to cast your vote,” Moe said. “Everyone can vote starting tomorrow. Another advantage of voting early is that you can vote at any poll location in your constituency, but on the 28th, you have to vote at your assigned location.”Polls will be open from 10 am to 7 pm CST between Tuesday and Saturday and from 9 am to 8 pm CST on the final voting day, October 28. There will be no voting on Sunday, October 27..Sask political party leaders clash over female changing room controversy in schools.Premier Moe emphasized that voting early can help residents avoid potential lineups on the last day.Moe encouraged all eligible voters to participate, regardless of their political preference. However, he took the opportunity to promote his party’s platform.“Of course, I hope Saskatchewan people choose to support the Saskatchewan Party,” Moe said. “The choice is clear in this election: A strong economy and a bright future with the Saskatchewan Party or decline, loss, and closures with the NDP.”.Sask Party to represent constituents, questions if controversial Sask NDP MLA Jared Clarke will.Moe highlighted the Sask Party’s commitment to affordability, a robust economy, and continued investment in essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.More information on polling locations can be found at elections.sk.ca/wdiv