Moe names smaller Saskatchewan cabinet with a new minister in every position

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe named a new, smaller 16-member cabinet with a minister in every position, saying it marks "a new beginning" for his government."This is a new beginning — a new government with a new mandate from Saskatchewan voters, and today we have a new cabinet," said Moe. "I know every minister is looking forward to taking on their new responsibilities, addressing the opportunities and challenges that face Saskatchewan.”Jim Reiter, the government's longest-serving minister, becomes the new Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance..OLDCORN: Mainstream media lost touch with Saskatchewanians.Reiter has been a minister since 2009 and will also serve as Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety and Minister of Immigration and Career Training."In the recent election, many people voted to re-elect our government to ensure a strong economy and a bright future, while many others voted for change. Our new government will deliver both,” said Moe. "We will ensure Saskatchewan's economy remains strong and growing, while addressing the challenges of a growing province like timely access to health care and improved learning opportunities for children in our schools."Four ministers are entering cabinet for the first time: Alana Ross as Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Tourism Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority; Daryl Harrison as Minister of Agriculture; Travis Keisig as Minister of Environment; and Eric Schmalz as Minister of Government Relations, Minister responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs..Regina School Board Trustee candidates clash over Parents' Rights.Two former ministers will re-enter cabinet: Ken Cheveldayoff as Minister of Advanced Education and Warren Kaeding as Minister of Trade and Export Development.Current ministers taking on new responsibilities include Everett Hindley as Minister of Education, Jeremy Cockrill as Minister of Health, Lori Carr as Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health, and Tim McLeod as Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Minister of Corrections and Public Safety.Moe said the new 16-member cabinet is two ministers smaller than the previous one..OLDCORN: Third parties still a threat in Sask politics.He also named the new House leadership positions for the government caucus, including Tim McLeod as Government House Leader and Lori Carr as Deputy House Leader.Premier Moe said the government plans to hold a fall sitting of the Legislature and will announce a date for the Throne Speech in the near future.Moe closed his speech, saying there is a "bright future for all."