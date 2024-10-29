Moe pledges Sask Party to serve all Saskatchewanians after fifth straight election victory

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe promised to be a "government for all people" in the province after his party secured a fifth consecutive majority government in Monday's election."The Saskatchewan Party will be a government for all people in this province. Regardless of who you voted for in this election, you wanted what was best," said Moe in his election night speech. "I've heard that message, and our team has heard that message. We will do better and strive to earn back support. Saskatchewan's best days are still ahead.".Sask Party wins majority government.Speaking to supporters in his riding of Rosthern-Shellbrook just after midnight, Moe acknowledged this election was "much closer than it has been in quite some time" in Saskatchewan. The Sask Party won 52.9% of the popular vote, compared to the Sask NDP's 39.4%.In the 2020 election, the Sask Party received 61.1% of the popular vote, while the Sask NDP received only 31.8%..Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group."And I would say this, that I have heard the message that was delivered here this evening, and the Saskatchewan Party will be a government that works for all the people of Saskatchewan," said Moe."Now, some may allude to tonight's results that it means we are divided in this province, and I would disagree with that."The premier-designate thanked NDP Leader Carla Beck for running a strong campaign.