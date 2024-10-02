Moe promises to boost Saskatchewan’s Graduate Retention Program

The Saskatchewan Party plans to increase funding for the Graduate Retention Program (GRP), which helps keep students in the province after graduation.Premier Scott Moe announced that his government would raise the GRP benefit by 20% if re-elected."The Graduate Retention Program was one of the first initiatives our new government took after watching so many young people leaving Saskatchewan under the NDP," Moe said. "The program has been very successful, providing tuition rebates of up to $20,000 to post-secondary students who decided to stay and work in Saskatchewan after graduation."The program gives tuition rebates to post-secondary students who stay and work in Saskatchewan after finishing school."Today, young people are facing cost of living pressures just like everyone else, so we will increase the benefit by 20% to reflect those pressures and make life more affordable for young people working in Saskatchewan," said Moe.Under the new plan, the maximum benefit for a four-year university graduate would rise from $20,000 to $24,000. Graduates of shorter programs would also see increases.One-year certificate, diploma, or journeyperson programs would increase from $3,000 to $3,600.Two to three-year certificate/diploma programs would increase from $6,400 to $7,680.Three-year undergraduate programs would increase from $15,000 to $18,000.The GRP gives tax credits to graduates who live and work in Saskatchewan. These credits can be claimed over seven to 10 years. About 85,000 young people in Saskatchewan have used the program.If re-elected, the Sask Party also plans to offer a $5,000 rebate for Class 1 Truck Driver Training. This rebate would be paid out over five years at $1,000 annually. To receive it, drivers must finish training and continue working and paying taxes in Saskatchewan."Saskatchewan's future is our young people and the Saskatchewan Party is committed to giving them every opportunity to stay in Saskatchewan to live, work and build their future," said Moe."Creating more opportunities for young people in Saskatchewan - it's part of our plan for a strong economy and a bright future."Moe suggested the NDP might cancel the GRP if elected.However, NDP candidate Matt Love said the program began under an NDP government, and more people are leaving the province under the Sask Party's leadership.The NDP tweeted, "Our province is incredible, but people are leaving and Scott Moe and the Sask Party are to blame. It's time for change. We will ensure the people of Saskatchewan have a family doctor, good schools, can put food on their table and keep a roof over their head."As the election approaches, both parties focus on strategies to keep young people in the province and support Saskatchewan's economic growth.The provincial election is slated for October 28.