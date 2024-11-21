Moe rejects Singh’s proposal to remove PST from essentials

Premier Scott Moe responded to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s proposal to remove provincial sales tax (PST) on select items, emphasizing his government’s actions to address affordability in Saskatchewan.In a letter released on Wednesday, Moe highlighted recent affordability measures proposed by the Saskatchewan Party during the provincial election. These included support for students, seniors, families, and homeowners..UPDATED: GST vacation offers holiday relief for Canadian families; $250 cheques next year.Moe compared these plans with Singh’s suggestion to temporarily remove PST on a limited number of items, including home heating.“Saskatchewan recently had a provincial election in which affordability was a major issue,” Moe wrote, noting his government’s intent to prioritize these commitments when the Legislative Assembly reconvenes next week.Moe pointed out that SaskEnergy, the province’s Crown-owned natural gas utility, already excludes PST from residential natural gas bills. .Trump plans to restart Keystone XL pipeline.However, Moe criticized the Trudeau government’s carbon tax and GST on energy bills, arguing they contribute significantly to rising costs for Saskatchewan families.“Our government is now providing a carbon tax exemption on home heating, over the objections of the Trudeau government, which you support,” said Moe.“If you are serious about making life more affordable for Saskatchewan people and all Canadians, you should insist that the Trudeau government remove the carbon tax on home heating for all Canadians. Better yet, you should insist that they eliminate the carbon tax completely on everything for everyone.”.Former Sask Party MLA given probation in assault case.The premier’s comments came as affordability remained a pressing issue across Canada, particularly with winter heating costs beginning for much of the country this week as major snowstorms hit multiple provinces. Moe framed his government’s actions as a direct response to public concerns while challenging federal leaders to take stronger steps to reduce household expenses. “I appreciate the opportunity to let you know all the actions our government is taking to make life more affordable for Saskatchewan people,” said Moe.