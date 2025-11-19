Moe returns from Washington visit to tackle trade barriers

Premier Scott Moe returned to Saskatchewan on Wednesday after a three-day trip to Washington D.C., where he met with key US officials to discuss trade tariffs and strengthen economic ties between the two neighbours. Moe’s discussions focused on overcoming current trade challenges that affect Saskatchewan’s export-based economy.“As an export-based economy, it is vital that we get Saskatchewan products to market, which includes our largest partner — the US,” Moe said. “I am pleased that we were able to meet with many American policy and decision makers, and I am committed to keeping these lines of communication open so we can protect our integrated economies.”.Can’t rain on Roughriders Grey Cup parade.During his visit, Moe held meetings with prominent figures including US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. He highlighted the importance of a tariff-free trading environment between Canada and the US, emphasising that such trade lowers the cost of living for Americans and supports thousands of jobs on both sides of the border..Saskatchewan has a significant economic relationship with the US, which remains its largest trading partner. Roughly $40 billion in import and export goods cross the border annually. Last year, the province’s leading exports to the US included crude oil valued at $12.5 billion, potash at $4.2 billion, and canola oil at $2.9 billion. .OLDCORN: Carney’s budget squeaks through thanks to May’s fantasy climate deal.Agriculture and food products made up almost 22% of total exports.Moe also urged the US administration to push the federal government of Canada to engage in serious talks to end ongoing trade disputes that currently put Saskatchewan businesses in a difficult position amid global trade tensions.