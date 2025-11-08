Moe secures strong support in leadership vote

Premier Scott Moe has won a solid endorsement from Saskatchewan Party members, earning more than 80% support in a leadership confidence vote at the party’s convention in Saskatoon.The result guarantees Moe’s hold on the leadership as he prepares to lead the governing party into the next provincial election, aiming for a sixth straight term in office. Though the backing was lower than his 97% result at the 2023 convention, it still signals a clear message of confidence from party members..Moe acknowledged the party’s recent struggles in Regina and Saskatoon, where it suffered losses in the last election. He accepted responsibility but told delegates he remains focused on stability, economic growth, and reconnecting with urban voters. He also promised to strengthen party communication and organization across the province.The weekend vote reaffirmed Moe’s place at the centre of Saskatchewan’s political landscape.