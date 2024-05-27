Moe shuffles cabinet after minister decides not to run again

Another Sask Party cabinet minister has announced they will not run in the next election, prompting the premier to tap MLA Terry Jenson for his first cabinet appointment. Moe appointed Terry Jenson to serve as Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement on Monday morning, replacing Joe Hargrave. "Joe has decided not to run again in this fall's election and has asked to step away from his ministerial role," Moe said. "He has played a key role in helping advance some of the most significant capital projects we have seen in our province's history, and I thank him for his service and leadership." Jenson was sworn in as Minister at a ceremony at Government House today and is entering Cabinet for the first time. Honourable Lori Carr, Minister of Highways becomes Government House Leader while Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Corrections, Policing & Public Safety becomes Deputy House Leader.Jensen is MLA for Martensville-Warman, a region north of Saskatoon among the fastest-growing in Canada."I've got a kind of business background that's pretty deep. But I've been in small business in Saskatchewan for 29-30 years. And I think my business acumen and and the way that I was able to successfully run my businesses will serve me certainly well in this role," Jensen said.Jensen said he had only been asked the morning of his appointment if he would take the post. Asked what he would like to accomplish, he said, "addressing the needs that we have, as they pertain to the growth of the province and that sustained growth that we're experiencing."Together with his wife Angela, Jensen started the Clark’s Crossing Gazette in 2008. They sold the community newspaper covering the Martensville-Warman area last month. Jensen is also the past-president of the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA) and past-president of Ad Canada Media Inc. Prior to his 26 years in the community newspaper industry, Terry worked on-air at radio stations in North Battleford and Prince Albert. He is also a Kinsmen club member, licensed pilot, and former hockey referee and coach.Hargrave had been a SaskParty MLA for two terms.“My family and I have given this a lot of consideration and have decided I just can’t commit to another four years as MLA,” Hargrave said in a news release from the Saskatchewan Party.“I want to thank my family, friends and most importantly, the constituents of Prince Albert Carlton for your support over the past eight years.”Hargrave previously served as minister responsible for SGI, Water Security Agency, as well as SaskEnergy and SaskTel. Moe said he only heard from Hargrave last week that he would not run again.“From my perspective as leader and from the party’s perspective – it’s unfortunate when we see a member like Mr. Hargrave decide to not run again,” Moe said while speaking to reporters at Government House on Monday.“I think he’s had some personal reflection on things that are going on in his life and has made the decision that he has.”The Sask Party has 48 candidates nominated, 28 of which are incumbents. Cabinet ministers Don Morgan, Donna Harpauer, Dustin Duncan, Don McMorris, and Gord Wyant won't run again, and another nine MLAs have chosen not to also.On May 16, Speaker Randy Weekes complained that then-Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison bullied him and carried a gun into the legislative building. Harrison later admitted to the gun incident and resigned as House Leader.Weekes, a SaskParty MLA since 1999 who lost a nomination race last December, publicized Hargrave's retirement on Twitter ("X").