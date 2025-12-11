Moe shuffles cabinet as NDP decries ‘deck chairs on the Titanic’

Premier Scott Moe has overhauled and expanded his cabinet, prompting sharp criticism from the opposition, which argues the changes signal a government consumed by internal strain rather than the priorities of residents.Announcing the shuffle, Moe reassigned senior ministers, added new portfolios, and created eight new legislative secretary positions for backbench MLAs. The government had previously operated without legislative secretaries.Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck said the shakeup reflects a governing party that has lost its way after 18 years in office.“Scott Moe is shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic. Let’s call it what it is,” Beck said.“Hardworking families are getting taxed to death, healthcare workers are leaving in droves, crime is out of control, and the Sask Party is just shuffling the deck chairs.”.Beck pointed to the province’s near $500 million deficit as evidence of worsening financial management. Finance Minister Jim Reiter was relieved of the Immigration and Career Training portfolio, a move the NDP characterized as a demotion amid fiscal challenges.Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod was also stripped of that file following what the NDP called a chaotic wildfire response and ongoing concerns about crime. Saskatchewan continues to record the highest crime severity in Canada, according to Statistics Canada.Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison was removed from cabinet entirely. .His brief tenure included public backlash over his denial of illegal foreign ownership of farmland, an issue raised by producers and industry groups.Despite persistent strain on the healthcare system, Health Minister Everett Hindley and Rural and Remote Health Minister Tim McLeod remained in their roles, which Beck described as a sign the premier is satisfied with the status quo.“Some of the faces may have changed, but it’s still Scott Moe and the same old Sask Party,” Beck said. “We’ll need a real change in government to have a bright future.”