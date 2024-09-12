Moe spending $17 million for safer communities

Saskatchewan government is spending over $17 million to make neighbourhoods safer.The plan includes hiring and training more police officers and creating new “enforcement tools.” It also aims to help people get “social supports” when needed."Everyone in Saskatchewan deserves to feel safe and secure in their communities," said Premier Scott Moe."One of our priorities as a government is to work with stakeholders and communities to address social disorder concerns in our neighbourhoods, and we plan to achieve this by raising policing levels across the province, implementing new enforcements, and through facilities, such as the Complex Needs Emergency Shelters.""For the past several months, our government has worked with police and other stakeholders to hear the issues facing residents, businesses and communities surrounding social disorder concerns," said Paul Merrimsn, Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister. "Today's investments in the Prince Albert Police Service, the Police College, and Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods is our first step in addressing these complex issues in Saskatchewan."The government will spend $11.9 million to hire approximately 100 new city police officers, with 17 new officers for the Prince Albert Police Service.An additional $2.7 million to double the number of Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) officers from 14 to 28.The Saskatchewan Police College will see a $2.5 million spending increase over the next three years."We are honoured to welcome the Premier and the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety to Prince Albert for this significant announcement," said Patrick Nogier, Prince Albert Chief of Police. "The increased funding for municipal police agencies is a critical investment in the future of public safety in our community. This funding will enhance the capacity and effectiveness of the Prince Albert Police Service, allowing us to better meet the needs of our residents. With these resources, we will be able to strengthen our operational capabilities, improve community engagement, and ensure that the people of Prince Albert continue to receive the highest standard of service from their Police Service. We are grateful for the province's ongoing support and look forward to advancing our mission to keep Prince Albert safe."Moe’s government also wants to change how the justice system works. They want to make it easier for police to do their job and keep business owners and citizens safe."Saskatchewan people are increasingly concerned about crime, and we want to empower police to fight it," said Bronwyn Eyre, Justice Minister and Attorney General. "That means police spending less time in Traffic Court, establishing municipal bylaw courts to relieve criminal dockets, and enhancing the Fine Option Program for provincial and bylaw offences to ensure greater accountability for all offenders."The government has also opened special shelters in Saskatoon and Regina called Complex Needs Emergency Shelters. These shelters are safe places where police can bring people who might hurt themselves or others, often because of drugs or alcohol."Supporting public safety and addressing the impact of addictions on our communities is a high priority for your provincial government," said Tim McLeod, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "The Complex Needs Emergency Shelters in Saskatoon and Regina provide a medically supported, secure facility for police to bring people who are exhibiting threatening behaviours so that we can help them address their challenges while protecting the community.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.