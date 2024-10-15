Moe to extend carbon tax break on home heating

Saskatchewan Party plans to keep the carbon tax off home heating for another year if reelected on October 28. Premier Scott Moe made this announcement on Tuesday.The tax break covers natural gas and electricity used to heat homes. It started after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a similar break to Atlantic Canada for heating oil in 2023."The real solution is for the Trudeau-NDP government to remove the carbon tax completely or, if that doesn't happen, for voters to remove the Trudeau-NDP government, which we will have a chance to do next year," said Moe. "Until then, the Saskatchewan Party will continue to ensure tax fairness for Saskatchewan families by keeping the carbon tax off home heating.".Moe wants Trudeau, carbon tax gone forever, Sask NDP supports it.The current break on natural gas runs from January 1 to December 31, 2024. It will now extend to the end of 2025. The break will apply for electricity from November 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025.This break could save the average household about $400. If the federal carbon tax goes up as planned on April 1, 2025, the savings could reach $480 next year.Moe wants the federal government to scrap the carbon tax entirely and sees this as the best way to lower costs for families..Climate prof claims ‘clean electricity’ rules means only slight increase in Sask electricity bills."Since we took the carbon tax off home heating, the inflation rate in Saskatchewan has been about half the national rate," said Moe. "If the Trudeau-NDP government was actually serious about bringing down inflation, they would axe the carbon tax."This tax break is part of the Sask Party's plan to make life more affordable in the province.