Moe urged to match federal gas tax cut as prices climb

REGINA — The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to cut Saskatchewan’s gas tax following a temporary federal tax reduction announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney.The federal government says it will reduce its 10-cent-per-litre gas tax until Labour Day, a move aimed at easing costs for drivers as fuel prices rise.“Carney is right to recognize that drivers need relief and Moe needs to follow suit,” said Gage Haubrich, the CTF’s Prairie Director. He said Saskatchewan drivers are facing record prices and could benefit immediately from provincial action.Gasoline in Saskatchewan is currently about $1.70 per litre, an increase of roughly 40 cents since March 1.The federal tax cut is expected to save drivers about $7 per fill for a minivan and about $10 for a pickup truck..Saskatchewan’s 15-cent-per-litre gas tax costs about $11 to fill a minivan and roughly $15 for a pickup.Haubrich said governments should not add to financial pressure when fuel costs are already high.“When high gas prices are stretching Saskatchewanians wallets, the government shouldn’t be charging taxes on top,” Haubrich said. “Moe needs to follow the Carney’s lead and cut the provincial gas tax to make life more affordable.”The Sask NDP has also called on the province to reduce the tax.Polling suggests nearly half of Saskatchewan residents feel worse off financially this year compared with last year, adding to pressure on the government to act.