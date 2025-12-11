Moe urges Sask woman with rare disease to stay in Canadian healthcare system

Premier Scott Moe says a Regina woman seeking life-changing surgery in the United States should keep working with Saskatchewan’s healthcare system, even as American conservatives offer to help her cross the border for care.Speaking to reporters, Moe said patients can choose to pay for procedures south of the border, but stressed that specialists in Saskatchewan and other provinces have already been, or can be, made available to her. “There has been an opportunity to see specialists in Saskatchewan, and outside of Saskatchewan, and those conversations about maybe potentially seeing additional specialists continue with the minister's office and the Ministry of Health,” said Moe. .Glenn Beck now in contact with Saskatchewan woman set to receive MAID.The Regina woman, Jolene Van Alstine, who has been searching for effective treatment for a rare parathyroid disease known as normocalcemic primary hyperparathyroidism, or nPHPT. The condition involves high parathyroid hormone levels even when calcium readings look normal, and it can trigger symptoms such as bone pain, nausea, and fatigue.Van Alstine says the disease has reshaped her life..She struggles with daily nausea and bouts of vomiting. She overheats so easily that she keeps her home unusually cool and often cannot leave the house. The constant illness, combined with long delays in accessing the right specialists, has left her battling anxiety and depression.Her case attracted attention in the US after Glenn Beck discussed her situation and efforts to arrange surgery there. .OLDCORN: Minister sworn in on Quran backs bill criminalizing Bible, other religious texts.The question put to Moe referenced that push, as well as an attempt by allies of US President Donald Trump to clear bureaucratic hurdles.For Van Alstine, the offers and the politics are secondary to one goal of finally getting in front of a surgeon who understands nPHPT and can perform the operation she needs. As governments debate and media figures weigh in, she is still waiting for a clear, timely path to care.