Moe wants Trudeau, carbon tax gone forever, Sask NDP supports it

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe said he would continue to fight to remove the carbon tax and support any federal party that would scrap the carbon tax. "Have you looked at expanding the carbon tax, taking it off other things?" asked the Western Standard."We are always looking at what we can do in removing ineffective taxes, like the carbon tax on Saskatchewan people. And you know, if we are able to, we're always looking at that, and if we are able to remove the carbon tax entirely, we certainly would do that," said Moe."Ultimately, the solution and how the carbon tax will be removed, in particular, the consumer-based carbon tax. It's going to be removed at the ballot box in a federal election, and we would support the removal of that carbon tax, and we'll be openly supporting any party that is going to remove that because it is a tax that is ineffective. It does not reduce emissions. It increases the inflationary pressures that Saskatchewan people and Canadian families are facing.""So when you were in government, did you actually look at other methods of removing the carbon tax?" asked the Western Standard."Yes, and that's how we arrived with the use of our Crown utilities, utilizing our Crown utilities to remove the carbon tax off of home heating," replied Moe."Home heating, that will save the majority of Saskatchewan residents over $400 each and every year. That is an example, and was pointed to by Statistics Canada as one of the reasons why Saskatchewan has the lowest inflationary rate in the nation of Canada. It was the removal of that carbon tax off our home heating. Can you imagine what our inflationary rate in Canada would be if it was removed off of fuel that families are using, that trucking companies are utilizing to bring us our food and to bring us everything that we purchase?"According to their social media posts and public statements, several Sask NDP candidates support the federal carbon tax.An NDP candidate, Jared Clarke, tweeted on October 7, 2016, "My take on the carbon tax & climate change from here in Saskatchewan...Spoiler: I am in favour."Clarke defended higher grocery prices due to the carbon tax. "I would also say, why shouldn't consumers actually pay the price for producing food? We will either pay upfront for a price on carbon and try to avoid the really scary warming projections or we will definitely pay for the cost of climate change," Clarke tweeted on December 7, 2017.Other NDP candidates also backed the carbon tax. "I very much support a price on carbon but ultimately the Liberals have not got the job done in communicating this and selling this to Canadians," Sally Housser, NDP candidate for Regina University, told CTV News on Nov. 9, 2018.Erika Ritchie, NDP candidate for Saskatoon Nutana, said on CKOM on October 7, 2019, that the need for a carbon tax was "not up for debate any longer."Keith Jorgenson, NDP candidate for Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood, wrote on Facebook on April 2, 2022, "The Carbon Tax is revenue neutral. It's given back to you and you then can choose something else to spend it on, like an electric car. Which saves you even more money." After the federal government imposed the carbon tax on Saskatchewan in 2019, Leroy Laliberte, NDP candidate for Athabasca, praised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Facebook. On March 3, 2019, he wrote, "Trudeau is amazing. Our Country is going places."Clare McNab, NDP candidate for Cypress Hills, reposted the "I Stand With Trudeau" hashtag on Twitter/X on March 7, 2024.The Saskatchewan election is on October 28.