Moe's Sask Party holds 7 point lead over Beck's NDP

As the Sask Party aims for a fifth straight majority government, it faces a strong challenge from the NDP, which is attempting to achieve its highest vote share in over 20 years under new leader Carla Beck.According to new data from the Angus Reid Institute, the Sask Party is in its closest race with the NDP since it first came to power under Brad Wall in 2007. If the election were held today, 49% of the province's residents would support the Sask Party, while 42% would vote for the NDP. This seven-point gap is the narrowest the NDP has been to the Sask Party in the four years since the 2020 election.The NDP has strong support in Regina, where 58% of people back the party, and it’s in a tight race in Saskatoon with 50% support. However, the NDP struggles in other parts of the province, where 57% of voters still support Premier Scott Moe’s Sask Party.The Sask Party also leads among men (54% to 36%) and with people over 54 years old (66% to 28%). Meanwhile, the NDP’s strong support among young voters aged 18 to 34 (58% to 31%) makes the party more competitive but also poses a risk. Younger voters are less likely to stick to their choice and, historically, have been less likely to vote in Canadian elections.Even though the Sask Party is ahead, many residents are unhappy with how the government handles important issues like healthcare, inflation, and rising crime rates.Two-thirds of residents, including those living outside Regina and Saskatoon, think the government needs to improve in these areas.Nadine Wilson made history in 2022 when she became the first leader of the new Sask United Party and the first MLA from a party other than the NDP or Sask Party to sit in the legislature since 2003. Wilson handed the leadership to Jon Hromek, who still needs to build his profile among voters, as 59% of residents say they need to learn more about Hromek to have an opinion on him.