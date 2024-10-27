A Cardinal Research poll revealed that Saskatchewan’s upcoming provincial election is a competitive race to the finish. Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party holds 49% of decided voters and Carla Beck’s Sask NDP captured 43%..PINDER: Saskatchewan NDP too comfortable with central Canadian control.The poll, conducted throughout October, indicates strong regional divides in support, with the Sask Party leading in rural areas and the Sask NDP leading in Regina and Saskatoon.The poll showed the Sask Party with a substantial 28-point lead in rural regions, while the Sask NDP holds a 21-point lead over the Sask Party in Regina and a narrower 9-point lead in Saskatoon..Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group.This urban-rural split reflects broader trends, as Sask Party support remains strong among men and across all age groups, whereas the Sask NDP holds a slight edge among female voters.The projected seat distribution based on this poll suggested that the Sask Party would secure 37 of Saskatchewan’s 61 seats, leaving the Sask NDP with 24..GORMLEY: The conservative judgment on Moe is coming.Jon Hromek’s Saskatchewan United Party (SUP) received 3% of the vote in the survey, well behind the Sask Party and Sask NDP. The survey showed that the Sask Party’s broad-based rural support and the Sask NDP’s urban advantage could define the upcoming election results.Cardinal Research’s poll reflects responses from 798 Saskatchewanians between October 9-24, with a margin of error of ±3.5%, 19 times out of 20.