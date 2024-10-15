NDP leader Carla Beck’s handpicked misogynistic, pro-drug candidate

Sask NDP faces criticism over a candidate's controversial song lyrics.NDP Leader Carla Beck chose Phil Smith to run in Estevan-Big Muddy without holding a nomination meeting. The party's website describes Smith as a musician. Some of Smith's songs contain lyrics that are misogynistic and pro-drug.In one song called Campfood, Smith writes, "Get your girlfriend drunk, addicted to drugs, wetter than aqueducts."Another song Sweet Potato includes a reference to oral sex, "Splitting bitches between split shifts, only use the couch for head.".Sask healthcare in 'crisis' as services cut, ERs close.Smith's music also mentions illegal drug use. In Spoiler Alert, he sings, "Sipping wine, sniffing lines." The song In This World contains the lyrics, "Preaching revolution, tripping on molly.".Gas tax debate heats up as Sask election day nears.Some lyrics refer to illegal activities. In Hot Fire, Smith writes, "Now we are robbing all these banks and we ain't saving hostages."The Saskatchewan Party claimed Beck failed to check Smith's background properly or did not care about his explicit lyrics."Either Carla Beck and the NDP completely failed to do basic vetting on Phil Smith or the NDP are comfortable with his misogynistic, pro-drugs and pro-crime lyrics," said a Sask Party statement."Carla Beck owes the people of Saskatchewan an answer.".Sask Party, Sask NDP spar over election platform promises.Smith's appointment comes at a crucial time for the NDP. The party hopes to gain ground against the Sask Party, which has ruled the province since 2007.The election campaign continues until October 28, when voters will decide if this issue affects their choice at the ballot box.Smith couldn't be reached for comment.