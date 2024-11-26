New physicians joining Saskatchewan Cancer Agency to enhance cancer care

Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA) has announced the addition of nine new physicians to its team, a development poised to improve cancer care across the province. The new hires, which include specialists in gynecologic oncology, hematology, and medical oncology, are part of ongoing recruitment efforts supported by the provincial government’s Health Human Resources Plan. The announcement highlights progress in addressing staffing challenges and ensuring timely, high-quality care for cancer patients..Moe concerned over Trump’s proposed 25% tariff, calls for border security collaboration.Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill expressed his enthusiasm about the recruitment success. “These highly qualified health professionals will strengthen our medical teams and enhance patient care,” he said. “Our Health Human Resources Plan continues to attract top talent, showcasing our commitment to improving health care in Saskatchewan.”.Saskatchewan Throne Speech details new healthcare spending.Nicki Bayfield-Ash, the SCA's Director of Medical Affairs and Physician Operations, praised the recruitment team’s hard work and the provincial government's support. “These new physicians will join a long-standing tradition of high-quality cancer care in Saskatchewan,” she said. “We are thrilled to welcome them and see the benefits they will bring to patients across the province.”The new staff will be distributed between Regina’s Allan Blair Cancer Centre and Saskatoon’s Cancer Centre..Saskatchewan Throne Speech outlines ambitious growth, government spending.Regina will gain two gynecologic oncologists, four hematologists, and a clinical associate, while Saskatoon welcomes a medical oncologist and another clinical associate.Recruitment for these roles involves navigating complex processes, including licensing and immigration, which can take months to complete. Bayfield-Ash also recognized the dedication of the agency's current physicians, who maintained excellent patient care during the staffing transition.The Western Standard reached out to the Sask NDP for comment on the announcement but received no response.