New poll signals strong desire for change at Regina City Hall

A recent poll from Common Sense Regina suggests a strong desire for a change in leadership at City Hall. Nearly 70% of those surveyed said it’s time to elect a new mayor. The poll, conducted by One Persuasion between October 30 and November 4, indicates a challenging path to re-election for incumbent Sandra Masters, who currently holds support from only 31% of decided voters..EXCLUSIVE: Regina Public Schools, Teachers Union allegedly interfered in school board elections.While Mayor Masters faces low favourability, with a net score of -3%, the poll reveals a divided opposition that could still result in her re-election. Councillor Lori Bresciani is leading the challenge, polling at 26% and holding a net favourability of +27%. Bresciani has garnered stronger support among women, older voters, and residents in Regina’s North and East, key demographics that could be decisive in the election..Moe breaks campaign promise to parents, retreats on biological sex changing room policy.Other candidates, such as Chad Bachnyski and Bill Pratt, trail with 17% and 16% support, respectively, while 11% of voters support various other candidates. Common Sense Regina spokesperson Peter McCaffrey commented on the poll’s results, suggesting a clear dissatisfaction with City Hall’s direction under Masters leadership.“Voters are clearly expressing frustration with the City’s direction under the previous Mayor and Council,” said Peter McCaffrey, spokesperson for Common Sense Regina.“There is a clear call for a shift in direction at City Hall to address core concerns instead of costly projects, but voters will need to use common sense on election day.”.EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.The survey also examined why Mayor Masters’ approval ratings remain low. High-profile projects like the rebuilding of the Lawson Aquatic Centre and the proposed downtown library are widely seen as wasteful and unpopular. Among respondents, 65% oppose the aquatic centre project, with 25% identifying it as a “very important” issue in their voting decision..Parents Rights take centre stage in Saskatchewan’s school board trustees elections.Opposition to a new library is similarly high, with 67% against increased taxes for the project.In addition, 67% of respondents expressed embarrassment over the “Experience Regina” rebranding controversy, with 38% placing responsibility on Masters.As the election approaches, the poll underscores voter dissatisfaction, which may influence significant changes in Regina’s leadership on November 13.