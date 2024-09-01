New signs to mark treaty boundaries across Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan government is adding new highway signs to show where different Treaty areas meet. These signs are meant to remind people that everyone in Saskatchewan lives on Treaty land."I appreciate the Government of Saskatchewan and the Office of the Treaty Commissioner for working together to reach this major milestone,” said Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty. “These official highway signs will help to illustrate that we are all Treaty people."The new signs will go up on four highways. One will be placed on Highway 2 north of Prince Albert to mark the Treaty 6 and Treaty 6A boundary. Another will be installed on Highway 102 / 905 southeast of Southend to show the Treaty 6A and Treaty 10 boundary. A third sign will be placed on Highway 55 east of Nipawin to indicate the Treaty 5 and Treaty 6 boundary. The fourth sign will be placed on Highway 955 north of La Loche to mark the boundary between Treaty 8 and Treaty 10.These join other signs put up on different highways in 2022 and 2023. The signs show where Treaty 2, 4, and 6 areas meet."These additional signs contribute to greater Treaty awareness, which is important as we all move forward on our journey of reconciliation and helps us ensure that the province is moving forward in partnership with First Nation people," said Don McMorris, the Minister for First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs.The signs include indigenous languages from each area. They also feature the phrase "as long as the sun shines, grass grows, and rivers flow." Additionally, the signs display pictures of Treaty medals given to First Nations after Treaty talks."It started with one pair of signs and now across Saskatchewan, people will be able to see when they are crossing a Treaty boundary, that has been here longer than the creation of the province," said Angie Merasty from the Office of the Treaty Commissioner.“We are so pleased to have had the support of our Elders Treaty kihtehayah Ąłnedhe Council to ensure we are honouring Treaty from north to south. We hope that drivers on these highways use these reminders to further their own reconciliation journey.”"These signs will hopefully lead to further questions and conversations about the importance of the Treaties and their significance to indigenous people not just from Saskatchewan, but across Western Canada," said Lori Carr, Minister of Highways.Treaties are agreements between the Crown and First Nations. Seven Treaties cover Saskatchewan: 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, and 6A..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.