OLDCORN: Moe-mentum... Sask Party gains momentum as election heats up

As the Saskatchewan election kicks into high gear, Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party are gaining momentum, thanks in part to a controversy surrounding changing rooms in schools. What started as a relatively boring campaign suddenly became a hotbed of debate over parental rights and gender identity issues in education. The controversy allowed Moe to position himself as a champion of parental rights.Turning Point: From Taxes to Parents' RightsThe campaign began with Moe focusing on income tax cuts, which might help people keep more of the money they make. However, income tax cuts are far from a "sexy" topic, and the initial tax policy pitch failed to capture voters' attention.The Sask Party's campaign strategy took an unexpected turn when reports emerged of biological boys using a girls changing room in a school in Balgonie, a small town east of Regina. This incident quickly overshadowed earlier campaign promises and shifted the focus to parental rights and gender identity policies in schools.The changing room incident at Balgonie Elementary School became the spark for a heated debate on parents' rights. The biological boys of a Sask NDP MLA changing in the grade 7 girls changing room sucked up all the air and became the only topic in the election campaign for the past week. Moe jumped on it with an announcement that the "first order" his re-elected Sask Party government would do is a Ministerial Order enforcing biological sex changing rooms, biological boys in the boys' changing room and biological girls in the girls' changing room.The mainstream media said there was no anonymous parent and that the Western Standard made the story up. Unfortunately for the mainstream media, it was more than one parent upset with biological boys in the girls' changing room.The day after the story broke, the local Sask Party candidate held a town hall in Balgonie, where parents discussed their concerns about what was happening at Balgonie Elementary School. For the record, more than one parent was in attendance.NDP's Misstep: Tone-Deaf on Parental RightsMany have perceived the Sask NDP's response to the changing room controversy as tone-deaf. Their stance against increased parental involvement in school policies, particularly regarding gender identity issues, has left many voters scratching their heads. The idea that schools should keep secrets from parents about their children's lives at school didn’t resonate well with a significant portion of the electorate.Several NDP candidates have publicly opposed increased parental involvement in school policies, which baffled many voters who support greater transparency between schools and parents. Aleana Young, NDP candidate for Regina University, accused the Sask Party government of taking cues from the "far right side of the fringe." Unfortunately for Young, the "far right" is just regular, everyday people who are not signing up for the leftist, woke agenda. Young doesn't understand the average Saskatchewanian since poll after poll showed that approximately 85% oppose the education system hiding information about their children.The NDP's troubles were further compounded by the comments of Nathaniel Teed, NDP candidate for Saskatoon Meewasin. His vocal opposition to policies that would inform parents about their children's gender identity choices at school became a rallying point for those who believe in greater parental involvement in education.During the last legislative session, Teed repeatedly attacked the government over Bill 137 The Parents Rights Act as an "attack on his community." Also during the last session, Nicole Sarauer, NDP candidate for Regina Douglas Park, consistently used the term "people who menstruate" to describe biological women.The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation's decision to support policies allowing biological males to use female changing rooms has added another layer to the controversy. This stance has intensified the debate and provided the Sask Party with additional talking points to appeal to voters concerned about parents rights.While the chances of the Buffalo Party or Saskatchewan United making significant gains are slim, they shouldn't be entirely discounted. In an election where controversial issues are testing traditional party loyalties, these smaller parties could attract voters who feel alienated by both the Sask Party and Sask NDP.What began as a relatively uneventful campaign focused on economic policies transformed into a heated debate about parental rights, gender identity, and the role of schools in these sensitive issues. Scott Moe and the Sask Party have gained the upper hand by positioning themselves as defenders of parental rights and traditional values.The NDP's perceived tone-deafness on these issues has put them on the defensive, forcing them to spend valuable campaign time explaining their stance rather than promoting their vision for the province. As the election draws nearer, it remains to be seen whether the Sask NDP can recover from this setback or if Moe's momentum will carry him to another victory.Regardless of the outcome, this election has highlighted the deep divisions within Saskatchewan society on issues of gender, education, and parental rights. The winner will face the challenging task of governing a province where these contentious issues are likely to remain at the forefront for the foreseeable future.